Veteran Yoruba actor Muka Ray has landed a political role with the Kwara state government led by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak

Muka Ray, an indigene of Kwara state, bagged an appointment as the Senior Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism

The actor, who hails from Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara state, is popular for his roles in a number of Yoruba movies

Popular Yoruba actor Eyiwumi Muka Aramide better known as Muka Ray, has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism in Kwara state by Governor Abdulrahman Abddulrazaq.

The state government made this public through a statement on its official Twitter account.

The post read:

“Governor @RealAARahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Eyiwumi Muka Aramide (Muka Ray) as the Senior Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism. Muka Ray who is a popular Nigeria Nollywood actor hails from Ipetu/Rore/Aran-Orin Ward in Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State.”

Muka Ray, a native of Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara state, has joined the list of Nollywood actors who have bagged political appointments.

As of the time of this report, the talented actor is yet to issue a statement on his appointment.

