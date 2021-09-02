Popular Nigerian music star, Iyanya, has recently bagged a political appointment and the good news was shared by his former label boss, Ubi Franklin

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ubi revealed that Iyanya has been appointed a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade

Iyanya’s appointment is to assist the state on tourism and entertainment, fans on social media celebrated him

Talented Nigerian musician, Iyanya, has now entered the political scene after he recently bagged an appointment with the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade.

The good news was shared with members of the online community by Iyanya’s former record label boss, Ubi Franklin.

Taking to his verified page, Ubi revealed that Iyanya is now Governor Ben Ayade’s Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment.

Iyanya appointed SSA to Cross River state governor Ben Ayade

Source: Instagram

Ubi made sure to congratulate Iyanya for the great feat.

In his words:

"Appointment as Senior Special Assistant To The Governor Of Cross River State @sirbenayade On Tourism and Entertainment."

See the post below:

Iyanya praises Ben Ayade

The Kukere star had also taken to his page to praise the Cross River state governor before the big news of his appointment was revealed to fans.

He wrote:

"Let the world know that when a child cries for help and his father helps its a privilege.I have a father in the governor of cross river state who never ceases to help the helpless.I join the rest of cross river youths and music talents all over the world to thank you for your usual assistance.God is with you as you drive our dear state to greater heights.God bless you sir @sirbenayade"

See post below:

Fans celebrate him

Soon after the news of Iyanya's good fortune made the rounds on social media, fans made sure to praise him. Read some of their comments below:

Officialowengee:

"A huge congratulations to you @iyanya this is marvelous News "

Musicmagnate:

"Ahhhhhhhhh this is so good! Got me emotional! Thank you @ubifranklintriplemg I know say your hand dey there! God bless @iyanya ❤️."

Sexyjayforreal:

"I thank God for u oooo, d guy just dey silent for years now."

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng