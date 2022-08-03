Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is a household name in the Nigerian movie industry, especially in the Yoruba sector

The actor is also known to have helped breed and train a lot of up-and-coming actors and actresses who are now stars in the industry today

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the names of eight actors and actresses who passed through Odunlade Adekola’s tutelage and are now stars in their own right

Every superstar or movie star in the Nigerian entertainment space today must have passed through or been helped by one person or another at a time during their careers.

For some, it could be being part of a movie group, while for some, it could be being a protégé under a particular movie star.

Movie stars helped to fame by Odunlade Adekola. @eniola_ajao @bukola_adeeyo @feranmi_oyalowo

Source: Instagram

Popular Nollywood actor and movie producer Odunlade Adekola is one actor known to have helped a lot of movie stars in the industry today attain that height of popularity that they can now be called stars.

Through his platform Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP), individual mentorship and featuring up-and-coming actors in his movies, many new movie stars have been helped to fame by much-loved Odunlade Adekola.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled names and details of eight actors and actresses helped to stardom by the Ogun State-based actor Odunlade Adekola.

1. Nike Hamzah

Number one on our list is Nollywood actress Nike Hamzah a product of Odunlade Adekola Film Production and has, in several reports, referred to Odunlade as her boss.

Adenike came into the limelight in 2016 after playing a notable role in a Yoruba movie, Pepeye Meje. She is also a movie producer and has produced several movies.

She was recently in the news after being said to be involved in a romantic relationship with Odunlade Adekola. An allegation she later denied.

2. Biola Adekunle

Another popular actress who was Odunlade Adekola’s protégé and is now doing well in the industry is Biola Adekunle. She had featured in many of Odunlade’s movies and vice versa.

Biola is also the producer of several movies and is proud to be a student of Odunlade’s film academy. She is married, and her union is blessed with a beautiful girl.

She started acting professionally in 2018 after he was introduced to Odunlade Adekola by her sister – Bose Adekunle, who is also an actress and a makeup artist. She is known for movies like Ashake Oni Bread, Monday Omo Adugbo and Shade Pepper.

3. Biola Olaseni

Biola Olaseni is also a familiar face in the industry today. The Ekiti State-born actress also went through the teaching of actor Odunlade Adekola. Olaseni joined Odunlade Adekola’s group in 2009 when she was serving as a youth corps member in Abeokuta.

She has since then produced more than seven movies and is married to fellow thespian Femi Obimodede. She is known for movies like Ota Mi Ore Mi, Abuse and Cold-hearted, all produced by her.

4. Feranmi Oyalowo

Popularly known as Deolu Ariwo, a character he played in his movie entitled Deolu Ariwo, which he produced, Feranmi Oyalowo is a fast-rising actor in the industry today.

The Ogun state-born actor joined the Odunlade Adekola group during his time at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, and that was how his journey as a movie star started.

Feranmi has several Nollywood movies to his credit and has also featured in a lot of movies too.

5. Tunde Owokoniran

If you have watched Odunlade’s Sunday Dagboru, you should know Tunde Owokoniran. He always acknowledges Odunlade Adekola as his career helper; meeting the movie star changed his story for life.

Tunde was just a plantain seller before meeting Odunlade, and upon their meeting, he was welcomed by Odun and given a platform to prove himself.

The role he played in the movie Sunday Dagboru by Odunlade Adekola put him in the limelight and has since then featured in several Nollywood movies.

6. Tunde Aderinoye

Babatunde Aderinoye is a familiar face in the movie industry today, even though he started as a sports analyst with a radio station in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Ogun State-born and bred actor started his career professionally in 2017 after he enrolled in the Odunlade Adekola film academy in 2016.

He is also known for movies like Fogbonsola. His first major lead role was in the movie Ida, directed by Odunlade Adekola and featured in several Nollywood movies.

7. Bukola Adeeyo

Popular actress and movie producer Bukola Adeeyo is number seven on our list. She began her acting career in 2008 when she joined the Odunlade Adekola group.

Even though her debut film appearance was in the movie Ile Owo, Bukola came into the limelight after playing a significant role in the movie Sunday Dagboru produced by Odunlade Adekola.

Since then, the Oyo State-born actress has become a face to reckon with in the industry and has produced several movies herself.

8. Eniola Ajao

Last but definitely not least on our list is the popular Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao. Eniola also refers to actor Odunlade Adekola as her boss as she trained under him.

Because of her frequent collaborations with Odunlade in movies, the actress had been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with her boss, an allegation she had denied severally.

Today, she is a big name in the industry and has acted alongside several bigger names in Nollywood.

Eniola and her son

To the surprise of many, the actress recently revealed her 20-year-old son publicly on his birthday.

Odunlade Adekola goes on his knees as skit maker refuses to stand up after meeting him for the 1st time

Legit.ng recently reported that Odunlade Adekola and a fast rising skit maker Layi Wasabi caused a scene after they met each other for the first time.

Obviously in awe, Layi immediately went on his knees, an act the actor forbade but could not stop the young man from doing.

Since the skit maker refused, Odunlade joined him on the floor till they eventually got up and hugged each other.

Source: Legit.ng