Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola was among the many Nigerian celebrities that stormed Woli Agba's 20 years on stage celebration

A video from the event showed the moment Odunlade joined Woli Agba and his crew on stage as they danced together

The much-loved actor was also seen saluting veteran gospel singer Tope Alabi as he bowed to greet her when she hugged him

Popular comedian and skit maker Ayo Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba, celebrated his 20 years on stage in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the weekend.

The event was attended by some of the top celebrities in the entertainment industry like Odunlade Adekola, Fathia Balogun, Ijebu, Ibrahim Chatta, Tope Alabi, among others.

Odunlade Adekola leaves fans gushing over his humility. credit: @odunladeadekola

One of the event's highlights was when Yoruba actor Odunlade joined Woli Agba and his crew on stage to dance to a song by veteran gospel singer Tope Alabi.

Odunlade, known for giving fans happy vibes, showed some dance moves alongside Woli Agba, Dele and others.

In another part of the video, the actor saluted Tope Alabi, who drew closer to hug him.

Sharing the video via his social media timeline, Odunlade wrote,

"Congratulations My brother @woliagba_ayoajewole 20years on stage My sister @tope_alabi_ with Music."

In another video, Odunlade was seen spraying a comedian who mimicked his voice on stage.

Internet users gush as Odunlade Adekola shows off dance moves

Many of the actor's colleagues, fans, and followers have since taken to the comment section to react to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamadunniade:

"One of the most supportive! ."

willie_shahs:

"I knew his going to turn up I always love u former boss God blessing always ❤️."

aitee_babs:

"God! This man, your humility is beyond me biko."

Odunlade Adekola bags new deal with Ogun state govt

Much-loved versatile actor and producer Odunlade Adekola added another feather to his cap as he lands a new appointment with the Ogun state government.

Odunlade was on Monday, June 27, unveiled by the Ministry of Health in Ogun as the state’s Health Insurance Ambassador.

According to the report via PM News, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said it was part of the state’s efforts to expand the insurance scheme across the state.

