Popular Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola has been trending on popular micro-blog Twitter as fans compared him with some of his colleagues like Femi Adebayo and Ibrahim Chatta

Some fans claim Odunlade is the best of his colleagues as the Yoruba actor, who is more popular for his comic roles, is in a league of his own

However, others claim the likes of Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, among others are better actors, but hard work made Odunlade stand out

It is not unusual to see Nigerians comparing their favourite celebrities against others on popular micro-blog Twitter.

The latest comparison has been on who is the better actor between Nollywood actors Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, among others.

Fans say there is no Yoruba actor that is on same level as Odunlade Adekola. Credit: @odunladeadekola @femiadebayo @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

This has seen Odunlade trending on Twitter, with many of his fans and followers throwing their support behind him as some added that the actor is in a league of his own.

Someone said:

"Currently there is no nollywood Yoruba actor that is on same level as Odunlade Adekola, there are others that come close like Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta and Lateef Adedimeji but you see Adekola, he is on a league of his own"

See the post below:

See other reactions below:

phiggyboss:

"The nigga as an element luck thats all, lateef is a better actor, chatta is more versatile, femi is more eloquent, while muyiwa is de cremé."

teeclasique:

"Adekola just an element of luck? this opinion is obviusly coming from a place of hate."

demilade09:

"Odunlade won’t even dare make a movie like “Olokiki Oru” cos he isn’t fit for it, he can’t act a lover boy better than Chatta, he can’t play the role of a old man better than Chatta, he can’t play the role of a real Cleric/Pastor better than Chatta unless if it’s a funny one IMO."

Odunlade Adekola gifts money to actress Bukunmi Oluwasina for winning award

Much loved Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola commended his colleague in the movie industry, Bukunmi Oluwasina, for her great work.

The African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) which took place in 2022 saw Bukunmi joining one of the stars whose movie received a plaque of recognition.

Taking to social media, the actress poured out her heart in an appreciation post as she thanked all those who voted and the organisers for nominating her.

