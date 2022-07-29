Actress Nkechi Blessing recently shared a conversation between her and a Gambian man who has a crush on her

The man claimed he dreamt about the actress, adding that she paid for his ticket to Nigeria to see her people

Reacting to the Gambian man chat, Nkechi beckoned on Nigerian men to shoot their shots before she considered him

Popular actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday is making headlines over a conversation between her and a man from the Gambia crushing on her.

The man in the chat claimed he dreamt about the actress, adding that in his dream, she paid for his flight ticket to Nigeria, after which she took him to her people, and they started dating.

Nkechi Blessing shares chat with a Gambian man. Credit: @nkechisundayblessing

He urged the actress to believe him as she couldn’t help but laugh over his message.

In the caption of the post via her Instagram page, Nkechi Blessing joking asked Nigerian men to shoot their shots before she considered the man and relocates to the Gambia with him.

She wrote:

“Update from my Gambian Husband to be Joseph the dreamer Guys for the last time,any Nigerian man wants me? Before I pack load go gambia ”

See the chat below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thrift_by_jd:

"Lol na you even buy the ticket ."

immaculatenicholas:

"Omo see love oooo... Abeg no carry our waist go Gambia ooo... Dem no dey get money at all... Omo ologo❤️."

bookola_:

"As you no gree Marry Our Baby Honorable ... Oya pack Your Load dey go Gambia But i hear say HIV plenty for there sha o ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

larry__winky:

"See my gender jobless Dey dream say woman feed you and you wake up you suppose collect from dream ."

blssnakeme:

"He fly boom bumbuy ticket for dreamchaiii."

