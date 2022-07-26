Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, is in the news again, but this time for his career

The movie star shared his old music video from 2012 and noted that he abandoned singing for business

Maduagwu’s music video drew a series of interesting reactions from fans, with many of them saying his song wasn’t bad

Popular Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, recently had fans sharing hot takes on social media after he revealed that he used to be into music.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared one of his old music videos from many years ago and explained why he left that career path.

According to Maduagwu, his biggest regret was leaving music in 2012 to pursue business overseas.

Actor Uche Maduagwu says his biggest regret was leaving music. Photos: @uchemaduagwu

However, the film star did not seem to regret it so much, seeing as he claimed that he is now the most talked about actor in Africa, but he still has a passion for music.

See the music video below:

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu’s music video

After the actor posted his video clip online, it raised a series of mixed reactions from internet users. While some people compared him to controversial blogger, Tunde Ednut, others noted that the song was not bad at all. Read some of their comments below:

Realnayo:

“Jajajaja, this is a hit song oooo. Come back to music bro..”

Cuteaijayy:

“The song sweet, make we no lie.”

Bennyblak7:

“They need to arrest u with people way they this video.”

Kunleremiofficial:

“Even the music wanted you to leave it alone. confusion fhingz.”

Surebankie:

“This song is actually catchy.”

Sharonplang:

“Most talked about actor in africa? Wow. Plus he's in the news for every reason but acting.”

Iam.gifted.g:

“He still sing more better than Tunde Ednut jingle bell.”

Realtor_abelson:

“The song is not bad... People be hating.”

Salah_ricch30bg:

“But lowkey this guy better pass white money.”

Dullahyaro:

“Lol as per that year, the song no bad sha.”

