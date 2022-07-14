Yul Edochie's last child from his first wife May, Zane, clocked 5 recently, and the actor shared a lovely video to celebrate him

One of the numerous people that showered the boy with sweet words was Yul's second wife, Judy Austin

Judy's comment sparked outrage in the comment section as many people dragged her for having the audacity to celebrate May's son

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, is having a hard time navigating social media in any capacity.

Ever since the actor came out clean about having a son with his colleague and even marrying her, every action by either of them, especially Judy, has been met with harsh criticism.

Judy Austin celebrates Yul Edochie's last child with first wife May Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Yul and May's last child, Zane, clocked 5 recently, and the actor lovingly shared a video of a father-son moment on his Instagram page.

Judy joined several Nigerians to drop sweet comments and birthday wishes for the boy, but people took her apart piece by piece.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday little king ❤️❤️❤️"

See Yul's post below:

Nigerians drag Judy Austin

paulettenancyt:

"@judyaustin1 wooooow how do you wish him well knowing you are the reason he won't be celebrating his birthday happily with his parents for the first time, certain things it's better to keep quiet than forming madam nice you have caused the damage already."

bigman_wifey:

"@judyaustin1 Omo u get mind sha na yul cause am as em use preek do giveaway.'

rhodalarbi:

"@judyaustin1 evil woman pretending as if she is good,may all your generations practice what u did."

grace_onome_oghene:

"@judyaustin1 what are you actually doing with a married man?"

marymagdalen19:

"@judyaustin1 omo comment section don catch fire una well done oh. Judy austin1. In your next life if you see person husband you run for your life "

