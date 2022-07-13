Nollywood actor Mike Godson is the latest father in the movie industry, and he is excited about it as he shares the good news

Mike said his heart is full of joy as he thanked God for blessing him with a son while gushing over his fiancee

Many Nollywood stars, as well as his fans and followers, have stormed his page to pen congratulation messages to him

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actor Mike Godson as a bundle of joy has been added to his family.

An excited Mike took to his social media to announce how God blessed him with a new baby boy in London, the UK.

Mike Godson shares cute picture of his baby boy. Credit: mikegodson

Source: Instagram

The actor said his heart was full of joy as he gushed over his wife.

Sharing a video of his wife and a cute picture of their new baby boy sleeping, the actor wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My heart is full of Joy!Through this gorgeously beautiful woman, God has blessed me with a Son. .”

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Mike Godson

Fans and followers of the actor have stormed his social media page to celebrate with him, Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

ifeanyikalu1:

"Our business is expanding!!!! Congratulations Musa!"

babarex0:

" Oga I don Dey drink since yesterday for ur head. Na u sabi. Congratulations brodaly. Welcome welcome."

theresaedem:

"Congratulations to you and yours ."

mizsthicknesz:

"Awwww congratulations to you and wifey on your bundle of joy ❤️."

walteranga:

"Congratulations bro we talk am na God is so wonderful and awesome ."

etinosaofficial:

"Congratulations correct person❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless your family."

Actor Mike Godson dumps car, boards bike to beat traffic

Traffic in Lagos state has made many run away from the beautiful city, which is not for soft-hearted.

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson had a taste of it as he shared a video of himself taking a ride on a motorcycle to the airport so he does not miss his flight.

The actor was also full of prayers as he asked his angel, actor Nosa Rex, to use his power to delay his flight so he can catch up with it.

Source: Legit.ng