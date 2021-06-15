Nollywood actor Mike Godson's friends laughed at his plight after he rode on a motorcycle to the airport so his flight does not leave him behind

With his box on his laps, a fez cap, and nose mask to hide his face from his fans, he left his car to take a commercial motorcycle

The actor called on his angel, fellow actor Nosa Rex who acted the role of his guardian angel in a popular comedy skit, to come to his aid

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Traffic in Lagos state has made many ran away from the beautiful city which is not for soft-hearted.

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson had a taste of it as he shared a video of himself taking a ride on a motorcycle to the airport so he does not miss his flight.

The actor was also full of prayers as he asked his angel, actor Nosa Rex, to use his power to delay his flight so he can catch up with it.

Mike Godson jumps okada to catch flight in Lagos. Photo Mike Godson

Source: Instagram

Recall that Baba Rex acted the role of Godson's personal angel in a popular comedy skit, thus his calling unto him to come to his aid.

Read his caption:

"Lagos traffic! Got me on a bik️e. Where is my Angel, abeg use your power take hold that flight"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mike Godson's friends and fans react

Many of the celebrated actor Godson, in his comment section, reacted to his action. Some of them made jokes out of his plight telling him this happened to him because he did not wake up early enough. Another set said it was because he did not leave home earlier.

Alex Ekubo wrote: "Oga traffic no do you anything. Na u wake up late"

Baba Rex: "Where I wan appear ? Everywhere block. But I Dey slap oooo no Dey shout my name"

Moyo Lawal: "When u will not leave on time, Mike pele"

Angela Eguavoen: "Eyah, Sorry. The traffic today is horrible"

For sure, Lagos traffic is not predictable.

Bobrisky rides okada

Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky, known to give Nigerians the impression of his sophistication on social media was spotted on a motorcycle.

He was seen riding on a commercial bike popularly referred to as okada in Lagos.

An excited fan recognised the controversial celeb and proceeded to record him. Bobrisky, however, did not look too proud to be riding on the bike as he was seen covering his face and body.

After the viral video hit the internet, Bobrisky explained why he boarded an okada in the first place. According to him, he had a flight to catch at the airport and the Lagos traffic might have delayed him if he had not taken a bike.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit