Top Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, recently took to social media to motivate her fans shortly after her marriage with JJC Skillz ended

The movie star shared a video with a caption where she told them to stay brave and to stay ambitious among other things

This is coming not long after her breakup with her husband, JJC Skillz, was trending gist on social media

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, appears to be moving on fine after her marriage with filmmaker, JJC Skillz, ended.

In a new development, the movie star took to social media to share an inspirational video with fans which also seemed like a motivation to herself.

In the clip, the actress was seen glammed up in a lovely attire as she smiled for the camera.

Funke Akindele motivates fans after broken marriage. Photos: @funkejenifakindele

Source: Instagram

The video was also accompanied with a song by Mary Mary called Can’t Give Up Now as its lyrics seemed to be a message to herself and to her fans.

The lyrics of the song reads:

“I just can’t give up now. I’ve come too far from where I started from. Nobody told me the road would be easy.”

The actress also wrote strong motivational words in her caption that reads:

“Stay brave, stay ambitious, stay focused, stay strong.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Funke Akindele’s post

After the actress shared her post online, many of her fans trooped to the comment section to either gush over her looks or with words of encouragement. Read some of their reactions below:

Kikagoodhair:

“Steady giving us back 2 back .”

Folagade_banks:

“My love! My fave!! You too much! Lafunky ti o common! . Oscars babe lomo.”

Enioluwaofficial:

“All my love, always! It is well.❤️”

Ifys.kitchen:

“Sis, you inspire❤️.”

Damrach_touch:

“We love you!.”

Realwarripikin:

“It’s everything for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Arinoladeyemo:

“❤️❤️❤️And I don't believe He brought you this far to leave you.”

Temmysokoya:

“❤️ I love the Vibes stay strong, Focus, brave and never give up on your dreams sis.”

