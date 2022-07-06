Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, Justin Dean, recently shared a special moment with their second daughter, Athena

The young man recounted how he was sure he heard Athena saying ‘dada’ as he encouraged her to say it again

Justin was able to capture it on video as Athena said ‘dada’ a number of times and fans gushed over them

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, Justin Dean, and their second daughter, Athena, recently shared a special moment.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the young American man posted a video of himself trying to get Athena to say ‘dada’.

According to the American, he was in the bathroom when he could have sworn to have heard Athena saying the special word.

Korra Obidi's baby daughter Athena says 'dada' in cute video. Photos: @korraobidi, @justindean

Source: Instagram

Justin who was carrying Athena then encouraged her to say the word once again and she did. It was captured on camera and fans gushed over the adorable video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See below:

Internet users react to Justin Dean and Athena

Read some of the comments from fans below:

Revrhonda51:

“She’s your twin.”

Dedra.martin.754:

“Good Da Da."

Fitztribe6:

“I totally heard “hi dada””

Chantal_registre:

“Just so cute ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Luchyxta:

“Kids always call “dada” first! I guess it’s easier for them.”

Cydewitt53:

“Aaw.”

Nice one.

Korra Obidi buys brand new car

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, recently bought herself a new car.

The single mother of two, who has been battling a tough separation from her estranged husband, Justin Dean, took to her page to share the good news of her car.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the talented dancer posted a video of herself dancing around her SUV.

Source: Legit.ng