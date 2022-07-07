Popular Nigerian media personality, Enioluwa, recently clocked a new age to the joy of his fans

To celebrate him, the socialite’s friends surprised him with a trumpeter and made it rain heavily with cash

Enioluwa’s friends made sure to wake him up in bed with showers of N10 and N20 notes and fans have reacted to the funny video

Popular Nigerian media personality, Enioluwa, turned a new age on July 6, 2022.

The TV personality updated fans on how his big day went in a series of posts on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Enioluwa posted a video of how his friends surprised him on the morning of his big day.

Media personality Enioluwa's friends surprise him with N10, N20 notes on birthday. Photos: @enioluwa

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the socialite was woken up by his friends with a trumpeter aka “panranran” who played the off key version of the happy birthday song.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Not stopping there, his friends also took things further by making it rain crisp N10 and N20 notes on the birthday boy.

See the funny video below:

Internet users react to Enioluwa’s funny birthday video

Not long after socialite posted the clip of his birthday surprise online, fans and celebs took to the comment section to react. Read some of them below:

Ericanlewedim:

“Lmaooo enjoy your 4700 happy birthday hun .”

Lasisielenu:

“These are the issues‍♂️.”

Kie_kie__:

“You’re fuuuuuuu . Love you Enny .”

The_odditty:

“ jumping like fish.”

Bola_montana:

“Sorry what type of currency is that? Looks familiar .”

Folagade_banks:

“ why dem no kuku bring coins! It’s a good show of love tho❤️.”

Nice one.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter and friends throw Gen Z party

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, was among young influencers who showed up at a recent summer party in Lagos.

The young lady alongside popular content creator, Enioluwa, and other members of The Geng hosted their young friends on Friday, July 1 at a private location.

Even though the address was concealed from members of the public, videos and pictures from the fun-filled bash still made it to social media.

One video captured the moment Ojo and a group of friends arrived at a beach house in Lagos where they had the party.

Source: Legit.ng