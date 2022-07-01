Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to reveal how hypocritical people can be when it comes to societal issue s

s The actor was heavily dragged by Nigerians recently for commenting on Chacha Eke's marriage crisis

The actor revealed that during Tiwa's scandal when he encouraged her to be strong, he was called out by a lot of people including a politician friend

Following the huge backlash Yul Edochie suffered after his comment on Chacha Eke's marital crisis, the actor has put up a post about hypocrisy.

On his Twitter page, Edochie revealed what he went through when he decided to encourage Tiwa Savage to be strong after her intimate tape leaked.

Yul Edochie reveals he was dragged for supporting Tiwa Savage. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

According to Yul, the first person that called him out was his politician friend who is married but changes girlfriends every week.

"I remember during Tiwa’s issue. I posted her pix on my Instagram page & encouraged her to be strong. 1st person to call me was one of my politician friends. He condemned Tiwa & me for standing by her. Same guy is married but changes girlfriends every week. HYPOCRITES EVERYWHERE!"

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Yul Edochie's tweet

@xcetional:

"Just stay off social media for now. Abi you no dey do honey moon?"

@JoyzeOfficial:

"So you are still on this matter? Were you not parading yourself as a responsible married man? Please just chill, we have very important national issues at hand."

@tipsbillion:

"You're like your friend, but only be say dey catch you for your own na eim make you sharperly go marry her. Birds of a feather! "

@nuela_merit:

"Just like you too married but changing gf every week. He is your friend sha. Birds of a feather flock together. You were also putting up a responsible man facade until your fart started to smell. So the two both of you "

@Vee70217861:

"Yul rest now, you did same naa, you have been dating Judy since 2016.my brother is one of your EP in that industry.Biko hushhhh. No let us talk."

Yul Edochie rains curses on critics

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has been embroiled in one drama or another since he became public about his marriage to a second wife.

The actor appeared to have stopped taking the high road as he heavily clamped down on his critics in an Instagram post.

What followed was a barrage of heavy curses from the actor directed at those who do not wish him and his new family well.

