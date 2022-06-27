Popular Nigerian veteran actress, Foluke Daramola, has now joined the viral flying TikTok challenge

The movie star posted the funny video of herself flying to the trending sound as she joined the challenge

The video clip trended on social media and raised a lot of funny comments from internet users

Popular Nigerian actress, Foluke Daramola, appears to have caught the TikTok bug as she joined the viral flying challenge.

In recent times, videos have been making the rounds online showing people editing their videos to make them appear to be flying while accompanying it with funny captions.

Daramola was not left out of the trend seeing as she recently posted her submission on social media.

Actress Foluke Daramola joins trending TikTok flying challenge. Photos: @folukedaramolasalako

In the actress’ video, she was seen ‘flying’ on a lonely street while in her sportswear.

Her arms were spread out wide as she ‘flew’ around and the funny video soon trended on the internet.

In her caption she wrote:

“Jumping to meeting awon Agba”

See the video clip below:

Fans react in amusement as actress Foluke Daramola joins ‘flying’ TikTok challenge

Not long after the video was posted online, it started to trend and fans had funny things to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Luxe_by_nelly:

“The Winner .”

Veracious219:

“This woman should rest o.”

Njclassicmall:

“Shebi una no go respect una sef? .”

Jane_excel:

“This life just be happy .”

Princessoluwaseun_12:

“See shape.”

Afrodancefreak_kaycee:

“Which kind play be dis.”

Mezrosee:

“Everybody Dey fly now .”

Dat_classic_bitch:

“She Dan win.”

Omeleme_:

“This flight no Dey last for air.”

Adestitoali:

“We have seen the winner.”

Interesting.

Mercy Johnson's TikTok challenge

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson loves to show off her acting skills on TikTok by jumping on challenges and trends.

The actress recently decided to try out a dance challenge and from indications, she is not very good in the dance department.

In the video sighted on her page, Mercy walked into the scene while the song played with a walking stick and the moment the song climaxed, she threw the walking stick away and did her dance.

