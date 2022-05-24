Caroline Danjuma recently claimed she spent millions to appear on the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL)

The former actress claimed the producer s of the show said they couldn’t afford her, as she added that they chose to give her an honorarium

s Caroline said she spent N30 million to buy her designer items for each of her appearances on the show, a statement that stirred reaction from Iyabo Ojo

Former actress Caroline Danjuma has stirred reactions over a recent claim about her participation in the popular show Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL).

In an audio interview, Caroline revealed that the show's producers were unable to afford her and instead chose to give her an honorarium.

They were going to give me an honorarium, Carolina Danjuma disclosed. Credit: @iyaboojo @danjumahutchings

Source: Instagram

The former actress went on to say she spent the sum of N30 million to purchase the designer items she used through the show.

Caroline said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"For me I was told I could not be afforded, they were going to give me an honorarium which had to do with my styling. No royalties, nothing. I spent at least N30 million of my own money buying new designer things. Things I hate to do.”

Her statement has stirred reactions online, with her fellow reality show cast and actress Iyabo Ojo using a walking away emoji.

See the post below:

Snapshot of Iyabo Ojo's comment.

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Lagos is a reality show that follows the celebrity lives of Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji, Miriam Timmer, Chioma Goodhair and Caroline Danjuma.

Internet users react

tsholo_sekoto:

"They can't afford you so you went for free? The math ain't mathing sis."

poshest_hope:

"How much are you worth gan gan? They can't afford you, yet you went for free. Caroline save your drama, we don't need it for a soap opera!!!"

dope_igbo_boy:

"This is a frozen zobo! A very frozen Zobo."

Iyabo Ojo attends South African premier in a gold dress

The South African premiere of Real Housewives of Lagos took place on April 7 in Sandton, South Africa, and the stars turned up in style.

One of the cast members, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, stepped out for the event looking gorgeous in a gold dress.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star and mother of three posted a video and then a photo of the outfit.

Source: Legit.ng