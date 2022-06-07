The wife of Banky W, Adesua Etomi has took to Instagram to celebrate her man on his victory in the PDP primary elections

Banky finally won the rerun election after he was declared the winner and later lost the same slot to his fellow contestant

Adesua was impressed with the singer's incredible run to clinching the ticket and hailed him for always being a winner in an emotional post

The wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer in the House of Representatives representing Eti-Osa federal constituency, Bankole Wellington, Adesua Etomi, is proud of her man.

Adesua shared the congratulatory artwork and result of the rerun election that pronounced her man as the winner and praised him greatly for the big achievement.

Adesua Etomi congratulates Banky W. Credit: @adesuaetomi @bankywellington

The mother of one was in awe of Banky's success and hailed him for fighting a good fight.

She also declared love once again for the singer turned politician, according to her:

"All glory to God because what's better than winning once? Winning twice. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we get back to work. I love you. You have always been and will always be a winner in my eyes."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians join Adesua in the celebration

A number of Adesua Etomi's followers have joined her in celebrating her man's success in the PDP election rerun, most of them showered him with lovely words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Toniachukwurah:

"I was screaming for almost a minute…. This is a win for us all."

Kayland_lil:

"I feel this victory personally because I know that Jesus did it."

Dinmadoris_:

"I’m so elated, Yeah! Now the universe will know that God is in charge."

Momentwithruth:

"Congratulations to your husband. I happily celebrate you two."

