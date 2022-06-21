Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy got people gushing when she shared lovely photos of her ex-husband Papii J Ameh and his kids online

Papii J in the spirit of Father's Day posted photos with his children at their school and they are filled with great smiles

The father and kids' photos have sparked beautiful comments online with many people commending the dancer for the lovely move

Ace dancer, Kaffy forgets eery animosity with her estranged husband, Papii J Ameh and decided to shine the spotlight on him and his kids.

The dancer shared photos of Papii J and his two children during the Father's Day celebration held in their school and social media users complimented her greatly for the beautiful gesture.

Kaffy shares photos of ex-husband and his kids. Credit: @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

The father and children are full of smiles in the video and Kaffy captioned it as:

"Father’s Day at school today."

Nigerians react to Kaffy's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Kaffy's post celebrating her estranged husband and his kids. Most of them hailed her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chief_femibranch:

"Respect Sis, believe me, the kids will love u more for this."

Ms_chrysos:

"Chrisland though… can never trust them with my pets. It’s too much to overlook. May God keep protecting all children. Amen."

Thatdadagirl:

"You're an amazing and intentional mother."

Bonamakjuiceandsmoothies:

"This is the right way to go, things we love to see."

Abi_okoko:

"Kaffy, you are such a good person, I love you for this."

Mothercarekiddies:

"God bless you Kaffy, they kids deserve this."

