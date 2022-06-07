Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a photo of the late Prophet TB Joshua as he celebrates him one year after his death

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently took to his social media timeline to share a photo of the late man of God, Prophet TB Joshua, as he paid homage to him.

Yul, in a statement, stressed that he couldn't believe the prophet was gone, adding that he missed him.

Yul Edochie remembered TB Joshua one year after his death. Credit: @yuledochie

The actor declared he would continue to celebrate the life and times of the man of God.

Sharing a photo of TB Joshua, Yul wrote:

"I still can’t believe you’re gone. It’s one year already. God knows best. I miss you. I’ll continue to celebrate your life on earth. Rest well Sir. SNR. PROPHET T.B JOSHUA."

Fans join Yul Edochie to pay tribute to TB Joshua

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

udoski34:

"He would have visited each and everyone of the victims by now if he was alive."

snow_gorgeous:

"Please brothers and sisters give your life to Jesus today for tomorrow might be too late. repent for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand. Jesus is coming soon."

everythingscentandfragrance:

"We all miss him and his work his legacy still lives."

janinebily:

"He is in the kingdom of God in this sky filled with love of peace of tenderness of affection,may God surround him with his love .Amen .Our heart is sad."

nadine1700:

"His foot will never be wiped by any ocean nor matter how mighty it's waves. What a legend."

How TB Joshua died

Pastor Temitope Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) was conducting a church service on Saturday, June 5, 2021, when he started feeling uncomfortable.

The man of God who was officiating the service left at some point for his apartment.

According to the report, his aides thought it was going to be a quick break but anxiety soon set in when he didn’t return after a long time. The aides went to check the cause of the delay and found him in an unusual position.

Source: Legit.ng