A young man was so happy to see Sadio Mane and could not stop crying while he spoke to the Liverpool star

In a viral clip, Sadio hugged the fan and also took out a piece of paper and pen to get his information down

Many people on TikTok who reacted to the video spoke about how the Liverpool footballer is a humble man

A young fan could not believe his eyes when he saw Sadio Mane, the Senegalese football star who plays for Liverpool.

In a video that was shared by ESPN on TikTok, committed fan could not hold back his tears as he kept expressing his amazement.

The fan cried as he talked and hugged Sadio Mane. Photo source: @espnfc

Source: UGC

Ever humble Sadio Mane

Sadio in his usual humble self hugged the man as a show of acknowledge for his love for him as an international football star.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

One of the people that commented on the video, Omar Hassan, offered an English translation of what the fan was telling Sadio Mane in French:

"Translation: They guy is telling mane to not leave Liverpool and sign the contract asap … he’s best days are yet to come. Hope to win the World Cup."

Watch the clip below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

YM said:

"mane is amazing and donated and does so much for his country."

Marios Kypridemos said:

"imagine those football players who see their fans in the streets asking for autograph, selfie etc and they dont even bother to say hi."

ChocolateThunder0505 said:

"Did anyone notice that he didn't just walk away, he took the fan's name and number to contact and help the man later. Great man."

Santiago Adams said:

"I swear Mane needs to get an award for humanity he does so much off the pitch for his people."

england said:

"It’s amazing how through everything, Sadio is still humble. He’s done so much for his country, his village. He is an icon and a true role model."

kayu belanda said:

"I think Mane would be President when he has retired."

Dana Noori said:

"the best player in the world, the best amazing player who's always care about poor people. I love you bro."

Man who looks like Pogba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who looks like Paul Pogba stirred reactions on social media.

The young man with the TikTok handle @pogbajunior6pp calls himself little Pogba. The lookalike is also known for showing off his football playing skills and sharing videos.

In a video, the man hung a condemned vehicle tyre and attempted a shot from a far distance. He was able to get the ball into the centre of the tyre without it falling off.

Source: Legit.ng