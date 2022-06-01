Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson's ast child Divine is a little character on her own as she has taken a liking for oversized shoes

The mum of four shared a video of the moment the toddler pulled off her heels and gently opted for slippers after falling over

Different hilarious reactions followed the video with Mercy saying she can't wait for her little one to start school

Mercy Johnson and her kids share hilarious moments and the actress does not hesitate to post them on social media for her numerous fans.

The movie star's last child Divine has a preference for shoes bigger than her size and she recently sparked reactions online.

Mercy Johnson's daughter wers heels Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Divine in a video her mum shared was seen trying to run in the actress' heels before toppling over and sitting on the floor.

The little girl gently handed over the heels to her mum and picked up a pair of bathroom slippers while Mercy laughed at her in the background.

Shortly after , the actress received the pair of blue slippers from her daughter. In the caption, Mercy explained her daughter's love for oversized items.

"If you wan hear better cry,nor give her big shoe or big clothcan’t wait to put this child in school,gaskiya@theokojiekids"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's video

iamfaithojo:

"My show killer "

_dimvivian:

"Las las Na you she resemble "

valentina_okolie:

"This baby too like over size shoes "

gomashim:

"Just be ready ooo this one is going to be a fashionista!❤️"

goodgod693_official:

"This girl like big big shoe ooo. Am sure she take that attitude from you"

iam_perhl:

"Lover of oversized shoes "

floraehi:

"When this girl grow en she go to do oo fashionista in a bit."

adakarl1:

"Hahaha always my Princess & her shoes❤️She loves shoes like Aunty Ada."

Mercy Johnson celebrates last child’s 2nd birthday with 7 cakes

Mercy Johnson's last child Divine clocked two on May 4 and the actress could not hide her excitement on social media.

In the video the actress shared on her Instagram, she and her husband expressed gratitude to everyone who celebrated their daughter.

The highlight of the video were the colourful cakes arranged in front of the whole family with Divine in the centre of it all.

