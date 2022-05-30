Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo clocked 60 over the weekend and the entertainer threw a massive birthday party to mark the new age

Friends, family members, and colleagues in the entertainment industry all showed up in their numbers to celebrate the movie star

Legit.ng compiled videos and photos that highlight some of the interesting moments at the star-studded event

Nollywood movie star Kanayo O. Kanayo rounded up the celebration of his 60th birthday over the weekend.

The entertainer had clocked the milestone age back in March but he only just had a proper party on Sunday, May 29.

Nollywood's Kanayo marks 60th birthday. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo/@goldmynetv

As expected, friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry all showed up in their numbers to celebrate with the actor.

Check out some videos from the event below:

BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney was also at the event. He was seen greeting the celebrant as they shook hands and hugged.

Money rains on celebrant

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the celebrant took to the dance floor and showed off some moves.

Friends and colleagues didn’t leave Kanayo all alone on the stage as they joined him and heavily rained cash on the veteran entertainer.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

emperor_shobo said:

"Nnayin sacrifice and co ."

chioma4060 said:

"Money good ooooo❤️."

ikennaya___ said:

"Does it mean KOK have no wife...he never talk about his wife or post her..even on his biography abi he no marry?."

white_premium_watches said:

"But some people would still be skeptical with the money been spent over them by @kanayo.o.kanayo perhaps it'd be ritual money due to the concept of his acts in films."

queenofdsun said:

"I'll be scared to go make he no use me do rituals."

