Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo's 60th birthday party is ongoing in Lagos and the star-studded affair has kicked off in full force

The actor and his adorable children arrived the event venue in grand style and the small crowd that had gathered welcomed them with excitement

Kanayo also made a first appearance on stage like the true celebrity that he is, with fancy lights and a theme son as the crowd cheered on

Popular Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo turned 60 in March and he decided to mark it in style today May 29.

The actor built anticipation of his event as he shared a snippet of the hall and what to expect from the star-studded event.

Kanayo celebrates 60th birthday with lavish party Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Kanayo and kids arrive

Kanayo and his three beautiful children arrived the birthday party in style, they rode in a car as men on powerbikes led the way into the venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The actor ushered his kids out of the car and pulled them to his side as the small crowd that had gathered ushered them in.

A group of traditional performers broke onto a song and Kanayo amid greeting his friends joined them in dancing.

Shortly after, the actor was called on the stage to greet his guest and he showed up behind a huge screen with lights and a theme music as the MC read out his funny accolades.

Watch the video below:

Guests sighted at the venue include Obi Cubana, Kingsley Moghalu, and veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu and several others.

Nollywood and law themed cake, well decorated hall, yummy menu set for Kanayo's birthday party

Popular Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrtaed his 60th birthday on May 29 with a party that promises to be fun and star-studded.

The actor clocked the new age in March but decided to pull the people in his life to Lagos for one night of huge celebration.

The party venue was well decorated with flowers and celebratory balloons with photos of Kanayo spread on posters around the entrance.

The hall itself was a well lit atmosphere with flower on each table and a promising menu that sought to satisfy the guests' stomachs.

Source: Legit.ng