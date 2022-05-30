Actress Annie Idibia and her singer husband 2Baba have been trending on social media after she unfollowed him on Instagram

In a latest statement via her Instastory, Annie dismissed the report she unfollowed her hubby, revealing that it was a simple Instagram glitch

She went on to share a screenshot of some other celebrities who have issues on the popular photo-sharing platform, who have witnessed a reduction in the number of followers

Annie Idibia, in the latest post via her Instastory, has addressed the report that she unfollowed her husband Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

The report revealed that not only did Annie unfollow 2Baba, but she also deleted all pictures of 2baba on her IG page.

Annie Idibia shares video as she react to report that she unfollowed 2Baba. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie, in her statement, has linked this latest action to a simple Instagram glitch as she said she doesn’t understand why people were waiting for bad news.

As proof, the actress also shared a shot of some Nigerian celebrities who were having issues on Instagram regarding the reduction in the number of their followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Annie reacts to unfollowing 2Baba. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

A snapshot of Annie's post.

Source: Instagram

She also shared a video post and captioned it:

"Serious Trash Lol Mbok oooo Ahhhh ! Bloggers y’all r real vibes mannnnnnnI salute Una ooo But hey #annieidibiatrending everywhere already lol ."

See the post below:

Internet users react to Annie's post

fyfycooks:

"Annie it's time you put your emotions in check my darling."

bibieduek:

"Don't mind them Annie maybe they want you to divorce 2baba so they can carry him and marry ...jobless bloggers."

wacos_5:

"Again, you're trying to justify here. Painting everything ok to the media till you reach a peak. No one asked you to post to cryptic messages, no one also asked you to unfollow your husband."

Annie Idbia unfollows 2Baba after he visited Pero's kids in the US

The drama in the family of the Idibias is far from ending as another development emerged.

The legendary singer's wife, Annie, reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram after his latest show of affection for one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi and her children.

Annie's latest move happened after Pero showered the singer with praises for his fatherly role in his kids’ lives.

Source: Legit.ng