BBNaija season six finalist, Angel Smith has opened up about her short-lives stay at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The reality star during a recent interview made it known that she was a student of the institution for just two weeks

She also explained that her dropping out from the school was in connection to a sexual assault experience she had

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel Smith has revealed that she was once a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student but are stay was a very short one.

Angel made the revelation during an interview with media personality, Taymesan and said her stay only lasted for two weeks as a result of a sexual assault experience she had while in the school.

Angel shares her UNILAG experience. Credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

According to her:

“I was in UNILAG for only two weeks. I struggled so much for those two weeks because when I got into UNILAG was my first sexual assault experience.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 22-year-old reality star said she has been living with it and pretending like the she never had the unforgettable experience:

“It affected my school life so much. I always blamed it on not knowing what to do in UNILAG when actually, I’ve always been fully aware of what I wanted to do.”

Angel also revealed that she grew up with her grandma whom together they kept the UNILAG issue as secret:

“Nobody knew I was out of school until my mum had asked and I was like, ‘=let me finally be out with it."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Angel's UNILAG experience

Social media users have reacted differently to Angel's revelation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chigolarry:

"It’s really a jump and pass scenario if you are able to graduate a University in Nigeria without being sexually assaulted. I understand her."

Realannjay:

"Angel some people won’t still believe you because it you? it happens, I’m still looking for my statistics lecturer ooo. God don bless me but I’m still hurt deep down."

Chipuruime_:

"I'm glad you feel free to talk about this now and can freely spread awareness on shame that follows sexual assault."

Angel shares secondary school yearbook showing she wanted to be gynaecologist

Legit.ng previously reported that Angel shared more details about her life in the past after posting a photo from an old school yearbook.

The reality star revealed that she wanted to be a gynaecologist when she was much younger and even shared a proof.

However, Angel who is now a reality star noted that she has definitely come a long way from that time.

Source: Legit.ng