Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sent a congratulation message to her colleague Funke Akindele who bagged an award at the AMVCA

Iyabo, who was the one who presented the award to Funke, said she was happing that they hugged while handing the latter the award

The two actresses embracing each other on stage has stirred reactions as many believe it is a hint they are now on a good term

It appears all is now well between Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo as the two embraced each other on stage at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) in Lagos on Saturday night, May 14th.

A highlight from the event, showed Iyabo presenting an award to Funke after bagging an award as Best Actress in Comedy.

Iyabo Ojo congratulates Funke Akindele. Credit; @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo also shared a picture of Funke as she revealed presenting an award to her and hugging her made her day.

The actress wrote via her IG page:

“My day started well but!!! i almost didn't make the #amvca8 .... Presenting an Award to Funke & most especially hugging her made my day Congratulations on your wins mate .”

Fans hail Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele

Many have taken to social media to hail Iyabo and Funke as they believe their action at the AMVCA means they are now on good terms.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

emiolajanet:

"No1 thing that I love most about you, aunty iyabo is your heart that forgive others in time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iyaboojofespris."

whu_nmie:

"Wow this so lovelythis is best thing I see on instagram todaylove this."

__tirhayo:

"God bless u and urs❤️❤️ this alone is everything fr …..I love u ❤️❤️❤️."

onemillie:

"This is how life humbles you. Funke Akindele was kuku on her own when Iyabo Ojo slammed her with accusations and said those vile Terrible things to her."

