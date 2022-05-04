Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, called out her own industry in a hilarious video after watching a foreign movie

The actress compared how ghosts appear in Nollywood compared to their foreign counterparts and expressed her anger

Anita warned her colleagues to stop disgracing her, saying she does not want to see ghosts entering motorcycles or bringing pizza

Nigerian movie star, Anita Joseph, has hit out at practitioners in her own industry after watching a foreign movie.

The actress criticised how ghosts appear in Nollywood movies and urged them to learn from their foreign colleagues.

Anita Joseph complains about Nollywood movies.

Source: Instagram

Anita also urged Nollywood movie producers to stop embarrassing her by making ghosts appear in keke (tricycle), eating pizza, and other funny scenes.

According to her:

"My Nollywood biko kwa nu I no wan Dey see ghost enter keke even bring pizza for person noooo na Mba ekwerom."

Watch her hilarious call-out video below:

Nigerians react to Anita Joseph's rant over Nollywood movies

Social media users have reacted differently to Anita Joseph's rant about how ghosts appear in Nollywood compared to foreign movies.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dobis_fashion:

"Sometimes ghost go rub powder and even change clothes."

Royaltyzee_localcuisine:

"Nollywood ghosts go try to obey traffic sign on the road, I tire for una."

Qwinzibahh:

"Ghost wey fit enter road go find food chop."

Adanmaluke:

"Our own na African ghost. This one na oyibo ghost and the oyibo person die well. Our own fit be okada kill the person so e go come back on top okada dey find em siblings."

Bess_ybest:

"Ghost wey dey fear make motor no jam am please help correct dem."

Cynthiaberry26:

"Na so I watch one Nollywood movie..blind gal is selling airtime and was washing platehow pls."

