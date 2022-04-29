Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s second marriage has continued to cause a buzz on social media and his older brother, Uche, has now spoken

Uche Edochie took to social media to reveal that his family was not in support of Yul’s second marriage and they told him not to do it

The actor’s brother went ahead to explain things and to also sympathise with the first wife, May, on social media

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s older brother, Uche, has now broken his silence after the film star got married to a second wife.

Taking to his social media page, Uche penned down a lengthy note where he explained the family’s feelings towards Yul’s new marriage.

According to him, the family was shocked at the decision and was not in support. He added that it wasn’t a thing they were known for as he sympathised with Yul’s first wife, May.

Yul Edochie's brother Uche speaks on actor's second marriage. Photo: @ucheedochie

Uche noted that May is a wonderful woman and that she never went into a marriage with Yul on the agreement that he would take another wife.

He wrote:

"I see two main problems here. His first wife Mary, a wonderful woman and my sister in law did not go into a relationship with my brother agreeing to be part of a polygamous marriage. That's the first problem. So I feel for Mary. It is not fair on her. My family are not in support. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console Mary. What else can we do?"

Also in the post, the actor’s brother noted that Yul is not a Muslim and that the family told him not to marry another wife, but he did it anyway. Uche noted that it is hard controlling an adult when it comes to relationships.

He said:

"We told Yul not to do it. He did it anyway. Have you ever tried controlling an adult when it comes to relationships? Good luck with that. Yul is an adult who feels marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. It took a lot of courage for him to do this too."

Maybe Yul should become a Muslim

Uche also spoke on how women have been known to throw themselves at famous men and that if an average person walked in Yul’s shoes, they would have gotten about five women pregnant.

The actor’s brother finally concluded that perhaps Yul should become a Muslim to make his second marriage more acceptable.

"So this is Yul's new baby with his new wife. Beautiful boy. Children are a gift from God. It is the circumstances of their birth that gets us all riled up about what's right and wrong. I wish them all luck. Maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down."

Internet users react to Uche's comment

Catherineprettyscott:

“To be fair this child really looks like his grandfather, he’s too cute.”

Indomitable_aisha:

“This is nice. No matter are unhappy one is with a decision of a brother, family should always be first. Anyways I pray they are able to move past this. Great that your family are not in support of this.”

Mirabellenaturales:

“So why didn’t Mark Zuckerberg Marry another wife ? Or start impregnating women up and down ? Is he not famous? Indiscipline is INDISCIPLINE. Period.”

Tex_asboss:

“Everybody calm down, the union no go last. And it will burn the internet like this still.”

Deelipciouscakecafe:

“I like how he played neutral. Lets give that to him. He talked about everything in a factual manner but still maintained a neutral stand. That's intelligence.”

Gossipzone247:

“lol he tried so hard to be diplomatic not to hurt his brother. Real men stand by the truth brother or no brother.”

Hmm.

Yul Edochie and 2nd wife take their son to church for dedication

Yul Edochie did not allow the reactions and backlash on social media stop him from performing his duties for his son from his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a post which has now gone viral on social media, the actor and his colleague/new madam took their son, Dike to church for dedication.

In the photo, Yul held his cute son with a huge smile on his face as Judy and another woman posed with him.

Source: Legit.ng