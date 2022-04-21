Popular actress Stephanie Linus has shared some lovely photos as she and her husband marked their 10th anniversary

The actress and her husband were adorned in white in the throwback photo she shared from their wedding ceremony 10 years ago

Many of Stephanie’s fans and colleagues have taken to the comment section to celebrate her and her husband

Nollywood veteran Stephanie Linus is in a happy mood as she celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary with some beautiful and captivating throwback photos.

The actress in the photos was adorned in white alongside her husband as they shared a kiss in public.

Stephanie Linus and her husband are celebrating 10 years of being married. Credit: @stephanielinus

Source: Instagram

Another photo showed fireworks in the background.

Sharing the photos via her social media timeline, Stephanie wrote:

10 years on and our fire continues to burn! OurWeddingAnniversary

See the post below:

Fans react as Stephanie Linus and husband mark 10th wedding anniversary

Many of the actress' fans and colleagues have since taken to social media to celebrate with her and her husband.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

k0lawoleajibade:

"Happy anniversary mama ❤️, may almighty God continue to bless your union, amen #stepahnieokereke ❤️ #stephanieokerekelinus, love you long time mama ❤️."

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy wedding anniversary my pple, wishing u eternal blisssss ❤️❤️."

briggybos:

"Awww Congratulations Stephanie! Wish you many more blissful years ahead cheers ."

cleopatrarobinson:

"Waooooo happppy wedding anniversary my darling ❤ ♥."

buchi_onyeagba:

"For all these Nollywood and Hollywood something, this is the only lady I truly love from the bottom of my heart. She can do no wrongs in my perspectives. Her husband is an object of envy for me. That’s the way it is and I don’t care what the world says."

philiamazin;

"Happy Anniversary Mam ... I pray for lots more happy and blessed anniversary!! Cheers mami."

