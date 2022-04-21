Popular actress Mercy Aigbe shared some heartwarming photos of herself as she proved her stance as a fashionista

This comes as Mercy slay in pink as she had a pink hair, an outfit and even a handbag as she shared different poses

Her latest photos have left many of her fans and followers hailing her beauty as many referred to her as the pink queen

It seems popular actress Mercy Aigbe may be taking some fashion lessons from billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy.

Cuppy is known for her love for the colour pink as almost everything she owns come in this colour including her Pink House in London.

Mercy Aigbe says she is a limited edition. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

It, however, looks like Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has joined the league of pink lovers as the actress in some latest posts via her social media timeline shared photos as well as a video of her as she slays in pink all through.

In one of the captions of the post, the actress wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Mercy, you are one of a kind."

See the post below:

Mercy Aigbe melts hearts with lovely photos

Many of her fans, as well as, colleagues have taken to the comment section to drop sweet messages as some called her the pink queen.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

toyin_abraham:

"U look fabulous ."

oluwatoyin_o1:

"Fashionista mama❤️❤️❤️."

qute_tosyn:

"When Nicki Minaj said "I levelled twice, I levelled up three times. He touched 'em and told them she's mine". Now I feel the lyrics because you are made from God…."

qute_tosyn:

"We are leaving Instagram for you ma because we are not worthy of this pictures ma❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

tunmi_jay:

"Ahn ahn……We are leaving this app for you oooooo because you are too hot to handle @realmercyaigbe ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

gabrielanthonys:

"Mercy Aigbe aya Adeoti Kazeem!! A whole entourage, we move ❤️❤️."

Lady left heart broken after trying to replicate Mercy Aigbe's outfit

While there are some tailors who put smiles on the faces of their clients, it appears the same is not the case for others.

One of such was a lady who trended on social media following her attempt to replicate one of Mercy Aigbe's outfits.

Recall that ever since the Nollywood actress got married to her Muslim beau, she has been sporting some well-tailored Bubu dresses.

Source: Legit.ng