Veteran actress Ufuoma McDermott has penned an appreciation message to Nollywood star Rita Dominic

Ufuoma revealed how Rita helped her find her feet in the movie industry as she described her as someone with a good heart

She also spoke on how Rita made her know it was okay to be a bookworm as she taught her to read other materials apart from novels

Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has penned a sweet message to her colleague Rita Dominic as she thanked her for the support she gave to her in the movie industry.

Ufuoma revealed Rita made her find her feet in Nollywood at a time she felt insecure and was reclining in the face of top movie stars back then.

Ufuoma McDermott thanked Rita Dominic for helping her find her way in the movie industry. Credit: @ufuomamcdermott

Source: Instagram

The actress said Rita made her feel it was okay to be a bookworm in the industry and taught her to read others materials apart from novels.

Ufuoma shared a photo of her colleague and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“So many people know of your artistic prowess… others know of your beauty and drop dead fashion sense. I smile because I’m one of the ones who have experienced you and your good heart. Ah! Sis, you strong my leg for this industry sha. I sometimes sit back and wonder why you reached out… why you embraced and covered me like you did. I was literally a JJC . “

Ufuoma also spoke about the way she would stroll majestically to Rita’s car for a ride home, and many people would think she contributed to the purchase of the car.

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans hail Rita Dominic

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have dropped lovely messages to celebrate Rita Dominic.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iniedo:

"That's HER.... @ritadominic."

anda_egbe:

"Thank you @ritadominic for being who you are. it à choice and you chose to be good."

yuddieonuma:

"She’s a good person! She deserves all the best! Happy married life Riri! The few good ones!"

Rita Dominic sparks pregnancy rumours

Rita Dominic enjoyed an outpour of love from friends, family members, industry colleagues and fans on social media.

The actress had an intimate bridal shower event over the weekend that was attended by many popular faces.

Legit.ng reported that stars like Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Hilda Dokubo, Joke Silva, Mercy Eke among others all showed up to celebrate with their own.

Source: Legit.ng