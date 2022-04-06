Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has said her heart is too damaged and hardened to feel the need for another relationship with any man

The actress, however, didn't rule out falling in love later in the future as she said it would be the icing on the cake if she found another man

Her fans and followers have since taken to social media to react, with some stressing that men are scum

Following her recent exchange of words on social media with her former lover Prince Kpokpogri, some concerned fans had called the attention of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh to her action as they said it could drive away other men from her.

In a latest response, Tonto revealed that her heart is too damaged and hardened to feel the need to be in another relationship with another man.

The Nollywood star, however, didn't shut the door entirely on love as she revealed it would be icing on the cake if she found another man.

Tonto's comment stirs reactions

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to Tonto Dikeh's latest stance.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

speciallymadebread:

"She clearly stated, if one comes she'll be happy tho.. una no dey ever read to understand."

i_am_candydessie:

"This lady talk too much for person who says she’s a believer..gosh. Anyways she stopped posting about God lately thou . But rest small."

kennedypaul29:

"You will still follow another one again, from one minute man to dog, maybe the next will be an impala ‍♂️."

able_maama:

"Same thing u said during ur fight with ur ex husband madam."

nwachukwunkechioputa8:

"I am on the same page with you my beautiful, they are not worth it. Cruise on jare, spoil yourself with all you want. God bless you❤️❤️."

Tonto Dikeh says she is not on the same level as Prince Kpokpogri

The Nollywood actress and her estranged lover Prince Kpokpogri sparked reactions on social media a few days ago after a heated exchange.

Kpokpogri, in a statement, claimed Tonto Dikeh was a husband and boyfriend snatcher as he urged her to pray to God for forgiveness.

Responding, Tonto fired back at Kpokprogri as she urged him to mention the names of any man she had snatched.

