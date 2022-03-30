Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has no doubt made her old mother and family proud after she completed her new mansion

Bakare took to social media to share impressive photos of her latest edifice to the joy of her fans and colleagues

The actress’ old mother was also seen singing and dancing happily as she finally entered her daughter’s mansion

Popular Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare, is now the proud owner of a new mansion and she took to social media to flaunt it.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of photos of the impressive building and noted that it was her hustle, her effort and her reward.

Actress Laide Bakare’s mum sings and dances, prays for her daughter after entering her mansion.

In another post, Laide Bakare was seen showing her aged mother the new property and she was left in awe.

The actress’ mother then proceeded to sing and dance as she expressed great joy over her daughter’s achievement. Not stopping there, she also showered prayers on the film star.

According to Bakare, she has been making her mother proud since her teenage years. She also thanked her mother for being her driving force.

Internet users gush over actress and her mother

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from Nigerians below:

Bosealaoo:

“Congratulations sis.”

Iamadeniyitayo:

“Big congratulations sis.”

I_am_shai:

“Congratulations sis.”

Officialkemiajoba:

“This is so huge sis,congratulations once again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kuddydollar:

“Am so super excited, you're so blessed Shakirat olaide Idowu .”

Dimejiayeni4u:

“Amen .”

Nice one.

I'm a proud owner of 4 houses in Lagos: Laide Bakare declares

Legit.ng previously reported that Laide Bakare shared a loving and inspiring testimony on her social media page and her fans felt it.

The movie star recounted how someone she once helped to become a great person chased her out of her house.

The screen diva further made it known that she now has four houses of her own in Lagos and spoke fondly about how profitable the acting profession is.

Quite a number of Laide Bakare's fans made sure to commend and congratulated her on her great achievements.

