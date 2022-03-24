Comic actor Mr Ibu has been battling a health challenge over the past few days and his daughter has been sharing updates online

A new video making the round son social media captured the moment Mr Ibu’s wife tended to him on the sick bed

Many found the video adorable and pointed out how the actor still manages to look funny even on his sickbed

Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu is in the thoughts of his fans and supporters as he is currently battling a medical challenge.

The actor’s daughter has been sharing updates on social media and a recent video she posted sparked sweet reactions from netizens.

Video of actor Mr Ibu and wife warms hearts online. Photo: @realmribu/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video captured the moment Mr Ibu’s wife tended to his long fingernails while he was on the sickbed.

Mr Ibu’s daughter was also heard in the background addressing those who have been spreading false narratives.

She mentioned that the actor’s wife has been taking care of him ever since he fell sick. From indications, the comic star was slightly asleep while the video was being recording.

Watch the video below:

Fans wish Mr Ibu speedy recovery

Kojo ABBAN Esq- said:

"Get well soon sir. We want to see on the screens very soon."

finebomis said:

"Even on a sick bed he's still very dramatic quick recovery."

thegirltessy said:

"Even on his sick bed his legendary funny facial expressions are still intact."

rossy_laurah said:

"I’m saying a word of prayer for Mr Ibu... I wish him Divine healing."

justdanza.4 said:

"Bless her."

lannis____ said:

"Moral lesson:side chick won’t be there for you on your sick bed,invest in your wife."

luxxi_guxxi_official said:

"God please grant this man healing don’t want to lose another."

NanaQuamE said:

"Please Mr IBU get well soon we still need more from you."

Mr Ibu's daughter begs him to take his pills in video

Legit.ng previously reported that despite his age, Nollywood actor Mr Ibu actor is still scared to use his pills.

In a TikTok video, the voice of his daughter was heard as she tried to coax him into using the rest of the pills in her hand.

Ibu who looked like he would burst into tears got the young girl laughing after he pleaded with her to take his place.

While many people found the actor funny even in his sick state, others sent him their love and best wishes.

Source: Legit.ng