Man of God Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has once again come to the aid of veterans in the Nigerian entertainment industry

This time around, Nollywood actresses Cynthia Okereke and Chinwo Owoh were the beneficiaries of the clergyman

Fufeyin during a church programme announced the gift of two cars worth N6 million each to the actresses and an extra N2million for fueling expenses

Social media users have commended the man of God for his kindness to the movie stars and congratulated the new car owners

Popular man of God Prophet Omoto Fufeyin has been commended by Nigerians on social media after coming through for two veteran entertainers.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Fufeyin announced the pleasant surprise that met actresses Cynthia Okereke and Chinwo Owoh after they came to church for service.

Prophet Fufeyin gives Nollywood actresses cars, extra N2m for fuel. Photo: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

Apparently, the clergyman gave each actress a car worth N6 million. Apart from the car gift, he equally gave them the sum of N2 million to foot the bills for fueling the car.

The announcement on Facebook read:

"It was a great and glamorous service today, as Prophet Jeremiah Surprised two Veterans Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke and Chinwo Owoh with a Car gifts worth 6 Million Naira each with the sum of #2,000,000 Million Naira cash to support the fueling of the vehicles."

Pictures shared captured the joyful expressions on the faces of the veteran entertainers as they were presented with the car gifts.

See below:

Many commend man of God Fufeyin

Kingsley Orji said:

"What movie hustle cannot give for so many years Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin papa jay gave you are one in a million prophet, no be mouth."

Rose Ejie said:

"You are one is a million the great man of God of our time May the good Lord continue to bless and keep you protected in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Phillmon Njobvu said:

"I have never seen a man of God who gives like papa, may the almighty God richly bless him in Jesus name."

Vio Violet said:

"Amen Amen may God bless you abundantly PAPA J. ...l connect to this blessings before the end of this month's l shall testfy in jesus name."

Apstle Jimmy Miracle said:

"I tap into this anointing... God bless me more so that I can be a blessing to my church members too... God bless you Papa J."

