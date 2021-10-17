BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney visited billionaire E-Money and his brother KCEE and they presented him with a special gift

The reality star got a special invite by the brothers to attend a special Johnnie Walker event as they share crisp video

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely video of the stars

A premium Johnnie Walker event is headlined by celebrity brothers E-Money and KCEE are about to hit the city.

Whitemoney gets special invite from E-money and KCEE. Credit: @whitemoney_ @mufasatundeednut

The brothers invited Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney to be one of the special guests at the upcoming event.

A video of Whitemoney's visit to one of the Okonkwo brothers' mansions to receive the invite has hit the internet and fans can't stop talking about it.

Watch the video of Whitemoney's visit and the official trailer of the Jonnie Walker event below:

Fans reactions

A couple of fans have commended Whitemoney for making good and right moves.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

"He’s like the kind of winner we have always wanted , he’s the total package Abeg . I don’t regret him winning this."

"True definition of when you are big u are big."

"White Money is about to join the Igbo billionaires club."

"Follow who know road (FWKR)! WhiteO, E halla na KC Limpopo."

"Is it just me or they all resemble small?"

"Abeg I just want to be sure of something. Btw e-money and Kcee, who is the eldest?"

"Emoney and Kcee too resemble o! I couldn't even tell them apart!"

Fan gifts Whitemoney Toyota Venza car

A fan of BBNaija season six winner, Whitemoney has surprised him with a brand new Toyota Venza as a gift.

The car gift added To Whitemoney's impressive N90 million grand prize win of the reality show.

Other fans of Whitemoney reacted differently to the new car gift he got, one of them said he should prepare for more surprises because the streets love him more than he could ever imagine.

Source: Legit.ng