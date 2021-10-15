Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin’s late husband, Oladiran Ishola Ibironke aka Dudu Heritage’s death has continued to cause great sadness

The deceased’s Christian wake keep took place on October 14, in Ibadan, Oyo state and a number of Nollywood actors were in attendance

Dudu Heritage’s widow, Bimbo Oshin, was seen shedding tears as people gathered to mourn her husband’s demise

Nigerian actress, Bimbo Oshin, has continued to mourn after her husband, Oladiran Ishola Ibironke aka Dudu Heritage passed on.

The businessman is said to have died on September 12, 2021, after slumping.

A Christian wake keep was organized for the deceased and it held on October 14, 2021, in Ibadan.

Actress Bimbo Oshin's late husband, Dudu Heritage's wake keep takes place in Ibadan. Photos: @jayeola_monje, @goldmynetv, @yeyetoyintomato

Source: Instagram

A number of Nollywood actors and actresses were in attendance as they turned up for their colleague, Bimbo Oshin, to pay her respects to her late husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Videos from the occasion made the rounds on social media and the gathering left many people emotional as the late Dudu Heritage’s widow looked broken by the death of her husband.

Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi, was on hand to perform at the event and she tried to console Bimbo Oshin with strong words of encouragement.

Nollywood stars such as Mide Martins were seen surrounding the actress as they tried to prevent her from breaking down.

See the video below:

In another video, Bimbo Oshin who could no longer hold back her tears was seen reaching for a handkerchief as she cried profusely.

See clip below:

Also present at the occasion were other celebs like Muyiwa Ademola, Jaiyeola Kuti, Adeniyi Johnson, to name a few.

See more videos from the occasion below:

Internet users mourn Dudu Heritage’s death

Photos and videos from Dudu Heritage's wake keep no doubt moved a lot of people and they took to social media to share their condolences.

Read some of their comments below:

Adediwurablarkgold:

"May his soul rest in peace ."

Misturaasunramu:

"Rest well Baba."

Comfortbydlakeside17:

"Can't watch, this is sad and emotional to watch. God please console this woman her best friend is already with u.❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love ma. Olorun ninu anu re abayin rinrin ajo yi.only you and you only knows where the shoe hurts."

Adewumi_adebola_adesina:

"Pls take heart ma."

Raybell.naturales:

"God,this is not film, I just wish its film or dream,May God grant the family nd loved once fortitude to bear it."

May his soul rest in peace.

Tiwa Savage finally lays dad to rest

Meanwhile, the final burial of Tiwa Savage's father, Prince Olanrewaju Savage, was held on Friday, September 3, 2021, and videos surfaced online.

The singer shared clips of her outfit as well as the church service on her Instagram story channel.

From indications, the Koroba crooner arrived at the event in style, she showed up in a Rolls Royce, rocking a beautiful ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng