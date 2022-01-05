Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, is giving safety tips to her fellow women who drive in the city of Lagos

The actress cited the rising cases of traffic attacks by boys in the city and urged ladies to be more vigilant and get materials they can use to protect themselves

Beverly also said she has heard a lot of news of traffic attacks and revealed her mode of driving in Lagos

Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, has advised ladies that drive alone in Lagos to be on guard and be vigilant about traffic boys.

In a video that emerged online, the actress stated that the boys are out to steal and destroy ladies that drive alone most especially at night.

Beverly Osu has advised ladies that drive in Lagos.

Beverly also narrated her style of driving in the city:

"I always have my pepper spray in my left hand while I drive, it's traumatising how I have to live this way but I've been like this since forever."

She then advised her fellow ladies to get a pepper spray or a taser and put it in their cars, noting that she has heard a lot of stories about traffic attacks of people close to her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted positively to Beverly's advice.

Otorroseline:

"Make I go buy pepper spray."

Mirayor03:

"Walai she no lie defense kit de important baje if u need holla at me."

Sweetrhukiee:

"Lagos alone is traumatizing."

Blaisemee:

"Police no go hear this one o. Do everything within the ambit of the law Abeg o."

Woli_elenuu:

"I go do home made pepper spray I go put am for perfume plastic I no get money and ibile own go mad."

