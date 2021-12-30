Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie and husband Prince Odi have taken to social media in celebration of their daughter Purity

The doting dad and mum penned sweet notes to their first fruit on the occasion of her 9th birthday ceremony

Fans and colleagues in the industry joined the two in celebrating their daughter as they wished her a happy celebration

It is indeed a moment of joy and happiness for Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie and her hubby Prince Odi as they get to witness another birthday celebration of their daughter, Purity.

Mercy and her husband took to their respective Instagram pages with lovely posts dedicated to the celebrant of the day.

Mercy Johnson's first child Purity clocks 9. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Prince Odi in his post explained that it has been fulfilling to watch his daughter grow. He equally noted how proud she has made him.

He said:

"Dear Purity, watching you grow up has been such a very special treat to me. I am deeply, so proud of the intelligent, strong and brilliant girl you're becoming."

See his post below:

Mercy prays for her daughter

Also celebrating her dear daughter, Mercy expressed her gratitude and appreciation to God for not putting her to shame.

She offered hearty prayers to Purity and wished her a happy ninth birthday celebration.

See her post below:

Birthday messages pour in

i.s.o.55 said:

"May the new year bring health, happiness and peace to you and your country."

josephjuniorjohnson said:

"Happy birthday princess purity.. You are a beacon of light and blessings to your generation. God watch over you and your siblings always.. "

emef__b_bakery said:

"Happy birthday mummy’s photocopy ….age gracefully."

icecutebutterscotch said:

"Happy birthday lil Angel. Wishing you God almighty continue blessings upon ur life . Enjoy your personal holiday bb girl ❤️."

favournice755 said:

"Happy birthday my princess long life and prosperity in jesus name amen."

