Nollywood actress, Nwafor Ifeoma, has touched many hearts on social media after she adopted her house help, Nnenna

The film star shared stunning family photos of herself with her biological daughter and her maid turned daughter in matching outfits

Nwafor reintroduced Nnenna to the world as her daughter and noted that she blessed her soul in 2021

Nigerian actress, Nwafor Ifeoma, has caused a buzz on social media after she adopted her house help, Nnenna, and made it known to fans that the young girl is now her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram page, the film star posted photos of herself with her biological daughter and her house help turned adopted daughter.

Actress Nwafor Ifeoma adopts her house help, shares new family photos. Photos: @nwaforifeoma

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Nwafor, Nnenna and her young daughter, Nneoma all rocked matching brown turtle neck sweaters, brown leg warmers and identical hairstyles.

In one of the photos, the two young women and little girl held on to each other as they posed for the camera.

Nwafor posted another photo of herself with her two daughters and made it known to the world that her maid is now her adopted child.

In her caption she wrote:

“INTRODUCING NEW ACT...

She came as my HOUSE HELP but ended up as my DAUGHTER...

Meet us; NNEOMA my daughter. NNENNA my adopted daughter. IFEOMA our mother. These humans blessed my soul this 2021 and beyond!”

Fans’ reactions

Nwafor Ifeoma’s post soon spread like wildfire on social media as fans and colleagues of the actress praised her on the great act of kindness. Read some of their comments below:

Broda_henry:

“It pays to do and be good! She must have portrayed some sweetness that earned her this great love in return! Congrats dear.”

Foodie_that_cooks:

“That’s good . This is your sign to stop maltreating your helps!”

Tyronethestarr:

“Exactly how it should be.”

Creations_by_arinze:

“We need more people like this.”

Symplychi_oma:

“Wishes others can learn from this but wickedness no go let them.”

The_estherr:

“Beautiful to see. No be every time hot water and pressing iron story.”

Adekintancoker:

“Them even resemble.”

Nice one.

