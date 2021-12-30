Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is thankful as she goes emotional in a heartwarming video on social media

She made it known that she went through a difficult period by this time last year and she is thankful for overcoming the challenge

The actress also that it is a life-threatening situation and she made a vow to God that she will roll on the altar and post on social media as part of her testimony

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is thankful to God for overcoming a particular situation she went through last year.

The actress warm hearts after posting an emotional video of herself rolling on the floor to give thanks to God as she didn't reveal the particular challenge she faced.

Mercy Aigbe gives thanks to God. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She also made it known that the situation made her cry endlessly but gave thanks to God for overcoming it:

"I remember one night, in those my sad moments I talked to God, I said “Father, if I triumph over this situation, if you give me a testimony over this situation I will roll in front of the altar, I will post on my social media pages! Just to let the whole world know that you are a gracious and merciful God!”"

Mercy Aigbe gave special thanks to her man and other people who stood by her during the difficult time.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the emotional video of Mercy Aigbe giving testimony to God.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Holuwartoysin:

"Hallelujah #this is a huge motivation for me right now."

Bankyswagg:

"Thank you OLUGBEJA for the life of this beautiful."

Porttable_tosh:

"Lord we have come to say Thank you on her behalf... And we are grateful for all you have done and more you are yet to do in our lives.. Thank you God."

Mhiz_gold6090:

"God by this time next year let me also have testimony to praise your name and let the world know how you are Good to me."

