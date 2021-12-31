Former Miss World Agbani Darego has got Nigerians talking after an advice she shared on social media

Agbani spoke on the expectations of society, stating that no one should do anything because of them

The former Nigerian beauty queen noted that one has to be prepared in all areas to embark on any journey

Former beauty queen Agbani Darego hosted a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram.

A female follower then asked the beautiful woman how she did not bow to pressure to have kids at 35. According to the fan, she would be 34 in a few months.

In response to the follower, Agbani said she has two kids and she had the first at over 35 years.

Agbani Darego advises female follower about societal pressure. Photo: @agbanidarego

Source: Instagram

Going further, the former beauty queen stated that no one should do anything because society demands it. According to her, people should do things at their own time and pace.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

"Hello, I have 2 kids and I had the first at 35+. My take, don't do anything because the society demands it of you. Do it for you, in your own time and pace. Kids are a blessing, but only if you desire them! And you have to be mentally, emotionally (and financially) ready for that journey."

Swipe left to read her post:

Nigerians react

domingo_loso:

"No pressure, the goal is to be happy and to be at peace with yourself."

ceemplybecca

"This one is especially for the BBN Alumnis make una try rest…"

lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"Exactly go at your pace."

jenycliff:

"She remain ever beautiful."

broda_henry:

"This is a very reasonable and commendable speech! Start living for you and not for the world!"

ikaydardison:

"One thing I learnt if it comes take it,if it goes let it."

iffynelson

"True talk."

kissablesayrah

"No truer words!!!"

sheyii_klassique

"Simply means do you.."

hayorsamuel:

"Wise words."

AY Comedian laments about Toyin Abraham's humility

In a video sighted by on Instagram, Toyin Abraham was seen on her knees as a sign of respect to AY comedian who was addressing the people in the room.

The comedian revealed that the only problem he has with the actress is that she embarrasses him everywhere with her humility.

He noted that she wants to kill him with respect and even though she is a box office queen, she treats him well more than he deserves.

Source: Legit.ng