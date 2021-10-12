The battle between dancer Jane Mena and Tonto Dikeh has continued to take new turns on social media

Jane has fired back at the actress who claimed she called to beg her and is now daring her to release the audio tapes

The dancer also gave Tonto the authority to share the ‘intimate unclad’ tapes of her she claimed to be in her possession

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, is not backing down on her case against the controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh.

In a new development, Jane took to her Instagram story to clear the air and to also react to the actress’ new claims.

Jane Mena dares Tonto to share proof of her claims. Photos: @janemena, @tontolet.

Jane Mena reacts to Tonto’s claims

In the lengthy post, the dancer shut down Tonto’s claims that she called her to beg and save her marriage.

According to Jane, she neither has Tonto’s contact nor has she met her in person.

Not stopping there, the dancer dared the actress to release the audio recordings of the said call on her social media platforms.

Jane added that the call was made by herself and her brother to Tonto’s friend, one Mrs Doris, who they explained to calmly that they needed an audience with the actress for her to retract the misleading information she made about her online and for her to also apologise.

The dancer explained that the Mrs Doris on the other hand insisted that Tonto wasn’t a liar and promised to try and set up a meeting between them.

According to Jane, she is a peaceful person but Tonto appeared to play in the mud and she was ready to join her.

Jane Mena dares Tonto to release her sex tapes she claimed to have

Also in the note, the popular dancer made it clear that coitus must actually take place for there to be a sex tape and she dared her several times to release the said clip through fake pages or through blogs on her payroll.

In her words:

“You are an adult and I want you to know coitus must take place for a s*x tape to be made. I double double double dare you to release the said ‘tape’ through a fake page or any of your numerous bloggers since you are claiming it’s ‘illegal’ to release it on your page.

"Oba in the mud. I double dare you again and again. I am no fool.”

See the screenshot below:

Jane Mena dares Tonto Dikeh to release tapes she claims to have in her possession. Photo: @janemena

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions to the development below:

Cynthizzzz:

"Being a celebrity is hard o."

Ulomasilver:

"Jane don't you think u are fighting with the wrong person?"

Miskezzy:

"Jane you better don't push further!"

Kemz_lingerie_:

"This one wants to dare minister of Receipts."

Jane Mena demands public apology and N500 million compensation

This new development is coming after Jane Mena promised to take legal action if Tonto did not retract her statement, issue an apology and pay N500 million in damages.

The married dancer has reportedly petitioned the inspector general of police over the defamation of her character and cyberstalking allegedly carried out by Tonto.

Jane’s solicitors noted that Tonto’s claim was taken to mean that the dancer was cheating on her husband, had amorous relationships with Kpokpogri while being married, she had and distributed the intimate tapes, and that Kpokpogri had these tapes which could be used to blackmail her anytime soon.

The popular dancer through her lawyers has now demanded a public apology and retraction to be posted by Tonto on her social media pages as well as in four major newspapers.

