Switzerland now treats UK nationals as non-EU citizens following Brexit, placing them under a stricter set of residence regulations

UK nationals who wish to live in Switzerland without working must apply for a residence permit before arriving in the country

Those who had residence rights in Switzerland before 2021 may still qualify for special provisions under a bilateral acquired rights agreement

Switzerland placed UK nationals under a stricter category of residence rules, a direct consequence of Brexit that has significantly changed how British citizens can live in the country without working.

UK nationals are no longer treated as EU citizens under Swiss immigration law.

Switzerland toughens residency rules for UK nationals. Photo credit: Guy Parmelin/ Getty Images, The Economic Times.

Source: UGC

This means that British pensioners, students, and those of private means who wish to settle in Switzerland must now follow the same process required of non-EU and non-EFTA nationals, which is considerably more demanding than what applies to citizens of European Union or EFTA member states.

What UK Nationals Must Now Do

Under this framework, UK nationals who want to reside in Switzerland without taking up employment must apply for a residence permit from the relevant cantonal immigration and employment market authorities before they even set foot in the country.

Depending on their specific circumstances, they may also need to obtain a visa from a Swiss diplomatic mission abroad before travelling.

Without a permit, UK nationals who do not require a visa can only remain in Switzerland for up to three months. Those wishing to stay longer must secure the appropriate documentation in advance.

To qualify for a residence permit, applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient financial resources to support themselves independently, without relying on social welfare assistance. They must also hold adequate accident and health insurance coverage.

Students from the UK face additional requirements. Alongside the standard financial and insurance criteria, they must provide a personal study plan outlining their academic goals, proof of admission to a recognised educational institution, a curriculum vitae, and a written confirmation that they intend to leave Switzerland once their studies are complete.

How This Compares to EU/EFTA Citizens

The contrast with EU and EFTA nationals is considerable. Citizens from those countries can take up residence in Switzerland without gainful employment as long as they are financially self-sufficient and hold adequate insurance, and they can stay for up to 90 days within any six-month period without needing a permit at all.

Their residence permits, once granted, are valid for five years and renew automatically provided the conditions continue to be met.

UK nationals who had already established residence rights in Switzerland before 2021 are not entirely without recourse. A bilateral agreement between Switzerland and the United Kingdom on acquired rights means some of those individuals may still benefit from protections that predate Brexit, though the specific conditions vary by case.

Switzerland publishes guidance on professional work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Switzerland announced that citizens of 15 specific countries qualify for its young professional work permit programme.

The permits allow young graduates and apprenticeship completers to work in Switzerland for up to 18 months.

Source: Legit.ng