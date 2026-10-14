Lawyer and COPA Convener Pelumi Olajengbesi sparked widespread concern on Wednesday after posting about gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram

Fellow gospel singer Lanre Alewilese urged followers to keep praying and asked Olajengbesi to take down the post

As of the time of this report, no official confirmation from the singer's family had been made about his condition

A post by prominent lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, Convener of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), sent shockwaves across Nigerian social media on Wednesday, October 14, after he appeared to announce the death of gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings.

Olajengbesi shared a photo of the singer on his Instagram page alongside a heartfelt message lamenting the loss of young Nigerians.

Nigerians react to lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi's update about gospel singer Toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

Expressing distress, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who is running for the Osun Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, wrote:

"My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings. I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God's plan for us. We say no to untimely death!"

The post came shortly after unverified rumours about the singer began circulating online.

Fans and fellow singers push back on Toluwanisings' alleged death

The announcement was met with swift and divided reactions. Many followers questioned the accuracy of the claim, with some insisting the singer was still alive and others urging people to continue praying.

Gospel singer Lanre Alewilese was among the first to respond publicly, calling on people to hold off on drawing conclusions.

He wrote:

"Let's keep praying ejooorrr. We're still trusting God. Kindly stop the posting. Adura ni a need bayiii"

Several fans were visibly upset that the post had been shared without verified information, with some suggesting it was causing unnecessary panic.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement from Toluwanisings' family had been issued confirming or denying the claims made in the post.

Check out Pelumi Olajengbesi's Instagram post about Toluwanisings' reported death below:

Social media users react to Pelumi Olajengbesi's post about Toluwanisings' death

Here are some of the reactions:

@theofficialk.u.s.h wrote:

"Pls take down this post. HE IS NOT DEAD"

@adesinaronke1952 commented:

"Why posting this, raising fear and confusion"

@iamferanmi_2705 said:

"Pls take it down, this is fake now"

@boyebest reacted:

"No ooo! No no.. it can't be. No baba. Please. 🙏"

@temitayo__oluwadamilola wrote:

"Barrister Pelumi this isn't nice of you at all! People are trusting God for miracle and you post something like this for engagement or what? I thought highly of you honestly"

@olajiretwins shared:

"Kaiii. Let's intercede, we still trust God!"

@the_portable_temitee stated:

"He's alive you guys should stop spreading fake news"

Social media users express concern and question lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi's post about gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photo: pelumi.olajengbesi/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings and crew survive ghastly road crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Toluwanisings and his crew survived a road accident involving their bus and a fully loaded trailer on Saturday morning while returning from a ministration.

The singer, whose real name is Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, shared photos of the badly damaged bus on Instagram on July 11 and confirmed that everyone escaped unharmed.

He described their survival as divine intervention, attributing their protection to God and urging his followers to trust in Jesus for safety.

Source: Legit.ng