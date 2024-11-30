TG Omori is happy to be alive and healthy as he shared a new video to show fans that he was back to good health

In the clip, he looked chubby and healthy, he was laughing heartily in the viral recording

Fans shared their observation about him as they congratulated him for getting back on his feet

Famous Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori Jesam, aka TG Omori, has sparked massive reactions after his new video surfaced online months after undergoing a kidney transplant.

Legit.ng had reported that the music video director shocked many after announcing that he was down with kidney failure.

In the new recording, he was looking fat and healthy. He laughed heartily as he stirred at the camera.

At some points, TG Omori held his cheeks with one of his hands and said 'common baby'.

Fans shares their observation about Omori

Taking to the comment section, a fan known as JB Randy said that the music video director was now fat.

Another person known as Jolex Berey said that his new look was as a result of his new lifestyle. He noted that the director, who loves funny hairstyles, no long smokes and take alcohol.

See the video here:

What fans said about Omori's video

Netizens shared their take about Omori's new look. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrmoraks:

"Aww, nothing like life. I am happy for you bro. Many did not have opportunity to see the end of this year."

@lakesidep007:

"Good to see you man. O de pada."

@who_is_dischd:

"Thank God for life."

@biq_daddy_ice:

"E look like Akpan oduma friend."

@miraclechuks_:

"Low budget t g."

@girlie__vi:

"Our babys back."

@callme_adfidelis:

"Happy to see him."

@tunjiodesanya1991:

"I'm happy for you, normal life. GOD we give you long life and good health... And we your fans."

TG Omori shares update

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian music video director, had updated netizens about his well-being after suffering a kidney failure.

On his official X page, the public figure posted a photo of his new appearance as he told fans when to expect him back on the scene.

TG Omori’s new photo, as well as the news of his return, drew a series of reactions from fans on social media.

