Nigerian music video director Thank God “TG” Omori has shared a new photo of his appearance on social media.

Recall that in August 2024, news broke on social media that the 29-year-old public figure had suffered a kidney failure as well as a failed kidney transplant.

Prayers started to pour in for Omori, and some of his celebrity colleagues rallied to support him in different ways, including financially.

In a new development, Omori, who had disabled his Instagram account following his illness, took to his official X page to update Nigerians about his well-being.

The music video director posted a photo of his new appearance and also shared a series of tweets telling Nigerians when to expect him back on the scene.

See Omori’s photo below:

According to Omori, pain has no power over him and it is only a matter of time for the body to fail if his mind is defeated.

The video director then assured his numerous fans that he would be back in 2025. See his tweets below:

Fans react to TG Omori’s tweets

Several netizens had things to say about TG Omori’s new appearance and promise of return to social media. Legit.ng gathered some of their comments below:

dboyjae:

“So TG fit grow bears.”

iam_godwin111:

“God is the greatest 💪🏿.”

Emini_adisa_stoner:

“Thank God 😌.”

truthfulcommenter100:

“He is healing.”

Vfresh994:

“TG disabled his Instagram handle who else noticed!”

g.o.l.d.i.e98:

“He looks wayyyy diff.”

maowhytte:

“Hope he is healing . His face changed.”

officialprince442_:

“God loves him ❤️.”

swt_juie:

“You are healed in Jesus name amen 🙏 sickness has no power on you! God has taken over ur body amen.”

Ayomi___x:

“You are healed in Jesus name! You shall not d!e but live to declare the word of GOD🙏.”

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

“Your positive mindset will keep you going. Stay strong.”

iam_chocolate07:

“Why don’t he stay silent and face his life challenges positively, or is he using his health issues to chase clout.”

irishsommie1:

“That’s some powerful manifestation right there..May the universe align things to your favour…amen.”

Why Portable trolled TG Omori

Meanwhile, Legit.ng in another news reported that Portable explained why he chose not to employ the services of TG Omori.

The singer slammed the music video director for billing him N37 million to shoot a video for his new song.

He also released a video to address the feud between him and the music director.

