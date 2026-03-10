A stunning video showing the interior of Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky’s $14M Beverly Hills mansion has surfaced online

The clip comes after a woman was recently arrested for a shooting outside the couple’s mansion near Los Angeles

Fans were wowed by the luxurious home, which sits on a large expanse of land, and by the lavish interior featured in the video

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna, has continued to trend after a woman was arrested for allegedly shooting outside her home.

A woman in her 30s reportedly opened fire outside the singer’s mansion in Los Angeles, though no casualties were recorded.

Following the incident, footage showing the interior of Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky’s $14M Beverly Hills mansion surfaced online.

In the video, the person behind the camera takes viewers on a tour of the plush mansion within the private estate, showing the gate, courtyard, chef’s kitchen, and several living areas.

Details of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s mansion

In the viral video, it was stated that the singer's mansion sits on about 8,000 square meters of land. The property reportedly features 10 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a custom black-tile swimming pool, a multi-level outdoor space, a gym, two firepit seating areas, a chef’s kitchen, a cocktail bar, and a cabana in the backyard.

The house is designed to open around a central courtyard.

The music star's mansion also boasts floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, while the backyard is surrounded by oak trees.

According to the video tour, the property was designed for entertaining and features several chandeliers throughout the home.

Here is the X video of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s mansion below:

Fans to video of Rihanna's mansion

Here are some of the comments:

@Tiffanymatsvai commented:

“The question is, how the hell do we even have a video of Rihanna’s house in the first place? Celebrities really don’t have any privacy, and it’s scary.”

@jettalikethacar reacted:

“Beverly Hills is not secure at all. This is right off a street. Tour buses drive by and point out whose house it is every day. It's by workplace, I've been walking up these hills on my lunchtime, and it's a popular walk.”

@Giselle29941974 shared:

“Why are we posting even more detailed info about the house for the masses?”

@DJFreedom2022 wrote:

“Because someone was stupid enough to show this video online. And she knew how to pass the security.

@ItsAlrightRaina said:

“The woman did not enter. She was in her car across the street. Then fired at the gate.”

