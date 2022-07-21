Cobhams Asuquo's wife Ojuola finished her MBA program at the University of Southern California after two years

The mum of two who is a source of inspiration to many shared clips and photos from her graduation ceremony

Ojuola's husband Cobhams and her two sons shared in her joy as they all wore matching jackets from her school

Nigerian singer and producer Cobhams Asuquo's wife Ojuola shared photos and videos from moments during and after her graduation from the University of Southern California.

After two years of studying and juggling the mum life, the musician's wife shared her huge win with her followers on social media.

Cobhams Asuquo's wife shares photos from graduation Photo credit: @ojuola

Source: Instagram

She shared a clip from her graduation ceremony with her sister, TV host Bolanle Olukanni, present.

Ojuola also rocked matching school jackets with Cobhams and their two sons.

"The end of a two-year MBA journey.❤️"

"Hi friends, new and old. I have really missed the love and support around here! Thank you for all the warm graduation wishes. ❤️I am gradually recovering from the school journey. I don’t wish the suffering on my enemies. Jk Wait, am I? Would I do it again? Hands down! Just this morning I was thinking about the financial and career shifts that have taken place. Then the spiritual and personal identity shifts, which began before my MBA, but which my school experience helped to incubate."

See posts below:

Nigerians congratulate Ojuola

bolanle:

"Smartest of them all."

nikkilaoye:

"Aww congratulations dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

zainabbalogun:

" show us the way!"

wale.adenuga:

"Congratulations Ojuola and to your family."

mairoese:

"Congratulations Ojuola."

aizehilomo:

"Congratulations ..thank you for inspiring me to pursue mine and also thank you for the information you shared on getting an MBA aboard."

kachiyoungsoul:

"Congratulations Ojuola!!! More success."

Source: Legit.ng