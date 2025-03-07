Davido has emerged one of the favourite of King Charles lll as the royal family unveils the king's playlist known as King Music Room

In commemoration of Commonwealth Day, a variety of artists were picked by the king and their music are to be played to celebrate the day

Fans of the music star were happy as they shared their take while comparing him to his colleagues

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has received international recognition from the royal family.

King Charles lll had brought his much loved artists from across the Commonwealth and selected some of their songs which brought joy to the king.

The songs tagged as King's Music Room were to be played on Apple Music to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.

The Awuke crooner, who was recently dragged by Radiogad, was fortune to be part of the artist featured in the recording.

However, his particular song to be featured was not stated.

King Charles shares reason for playlist

Sharing the reason for his decision to unveil a playlist, King Charles lll asserted that throughout his life, music has been a great deal to him. They have the ability to being him happy memories.

The king disclosed that music gave him confidence in time of sadness and take people distance places.

The monarch also added that the songs he chose are the ones that brought him joy.

Recall that Davido had been named by international superstar, Rick Ross as one of his favourites. He expressed his desire to link up with him and sends warm wishes over to him.

The music star also named other great artists from some African countries and called them superstars and future legends.

In the king's word:

"Throughout my life, music means a great deal to me. It has a remarkable ability to bring happy memory. Confidence in time of sadness and takes us to distance places. Above all, it could lift our spirits to such a degree. In other words, it brings us joy. I will share the songs that bring me joy. Its seem so interesting and a legitimate way in celebrating Commonwealth Day. Thank you for listening, I wish you every possible blessing."

See the post here:

What fans said about Davido

Reactions have trailed the post about Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@sijewise reacted:

"001. The father of their fathers."

@ayubaishola2 commented:

tamara_morocco st. Baddest Of them All."

@tamara_morocco said:

"OBO for a reason."

@abdullahhii1 stated:

"And still humble."

@bwoylaraj wrote:

"Music wey dey give joy

@theycallmesammywhite shared:

"The baddest forever. FC's no get data to come online."

Davido prays for Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, had made a new post on X where he prayed for his country, Nigeria, after he was criticised over his recent interview.

In his post, he said that God would bless Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag alongside his tweet.

Fans were quick to comment about the flag of the country on his bio, and many reacted to his post.

